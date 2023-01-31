Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our first wave of a wintry mess is pulling out of the region as a lighter wintry weather maker rolls in. These focusses farther south than the what we had last night, and we have one more left in the tank for Thursday.

Freezing rain was a big player with the overnight and early morning system.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for areas along and south of Interstate 64 tonight and early Wednesday.

Temps remain cold this afternoon with our next system bringing a wintry mix into the southern half of the state this evening. Some of this may get as far north as the Interstate 64 corridor. This could lead to additional slick roads tonight and early tomorrow.

The system coming behind that is even farther south for Thursday.

Cold and dry weather settles in for Friday and Saturday before temps start to warm. A warming trend will then set in by Sunday and take us into early next week.

