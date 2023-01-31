Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday

School weather cancellations
School weather cancellations(MGN Graphics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31.

School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day.

Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.

You can find a full list of closings here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
winter
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight
MGN Online
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dies in apparent home invasion

Latest News

Wintry weather will continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wintry precipitation continues
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather
Terry Birdwhistell
Historian, Former UK dean of Libraries Terry Birdwhistell dies
In what is already shaping up to be an interesting political season in Kentucky, the changing...
New voters in Kentucky move away from traditional parties