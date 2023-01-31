Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31.

School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day.

Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.

