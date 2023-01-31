Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. leaves office after 14 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday is Don Blevins Jr.’s last day on the job as Fayette County Clerk.

Blevins decided to retire from the position last month, three weeks after he won re-election to the seat.

On Tuesday, Blevins still had work to do. A few hours left in his 14-year career as Fayette County Clerk, he was still trying to get a lower rate on polling materials.

Blevins says there has been a shift in his private life, making him step down from public life.

“I had a change in my family circumstances last year that’s actually a positive. I haven’t felt real comfortable talking about it publicly, but it’s going to be a focus,” said Blevins. “I’m going to travel and see some family and have a really good time.”

Blevins says the changes in his family life occurred well after he filed for office.

“I had the choice of staying in the race or not. I felt like my opponent would be not good for the county,” Blevins said. “So I stayed in the race to win it.”

The County Clerk oversees motor vehicle licenses, deeds and mortgages and local elections, like the historic early voting he oversaw in 2020 and voting by mail.

“I think all of the Commonwealth, a big majority of the citizens, really enjoyed voting from the comfort of their own kitchen,” Blevins said.

Blevins says the highlight of his career came in 2015, being one of the first in the commonwealth to grant a same-sex marriage license after the Supreme Court upheld a ruling.

“The same-sex marriage day was a pretty nice day,” Blevins said. “It was pretty neat to be a part of that.”

Blevins says keeping his 75 employees safe from COVID-19 and still working for the public was stressful.

“I was terrified. I want everybody to know, I was terrified of one of my staff contracting that disease and dying,” Blevins said.

Before he goes, a new project continues. A new software system, with help from u-k students, captures and scans deeds and wills from the 1700′s through 1865. The project allows people to go online and help them search for long-forgotten slave records.

“It’s a huge project,” Blevins said. “I can’t be more proud of the UK students.”

As Blevins leaves office, he has some advice for the new Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb.

“Put your back against the statutes and never waiver,” said Blevins.

Wednesday will be the first day since 1974 that a member of the Blevins family will not serve as an elected official in Fayette County. Don Blevins Sr. held the clerk seat before Blevins Jr. and Barkley Blevins(Blevins’ uncle) was on the City Council in the mid-1980′s.

Susan Lamb has been appointed the new Fayette County Clerk.

