Historian, Former UK dean of Libraries Terry Birdwhistell dies

The longtime Dean of Libraries at the University of Kentucky and one of the country’s pre-eminent oral historians has died.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The longtime Dean of Libraries at the University of Kentucky and one of the country's pre-eminent oral historians has died.

Terry Birdwhistell served at UK for fifty years and was said to more know about the University’s history than anyone else.

Birdwhistell was also known for conducting nearly 1,000 oral history interviews including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Lady Bird Johnson and several Kentucky leaders.

BirDwhistell was 72.

