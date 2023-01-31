Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies.

The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.

Tuesday Night

Another round of wintry weather will cruise through southern & central Kentucky

Better chances will likely show up south of Lexington but we could still see some light stuff

This one might put down a coating to an inch of total snowfall

Wednesday Night/Thursday morning

Very late that night you’ll find a light winter weather maker moving through

The best zone of development will be in extreme southern Kentucky

This includes counties right along the Kentucky/Tennessee border

Temperatures will climb to some warmer levels by this weekend. Especially, by the end of it.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.