Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns on Feb. 6

The state says the processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023.
The state says the processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Revenue says it started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns last week.

Officials say that mirrors the IRS tax filing timeline.

The state says the processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023.

State revenue officials say electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected Kentucky refund.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
winter
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight
School weather cancellations
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
MGN Online
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington

Latest News

“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I...
‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Ky. man hits top prize on scratch-off ticket
Eviction cases from a Lexington apartment complex headed to court Tuesday morning.
Veridian Apartments eviction cases go before Lexington judge
According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk...
Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash
In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi...
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky