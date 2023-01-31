Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns on Feb. 6

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Revenue says it started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns last week.

Officials say that mirrors the IRS tax filing timeline.

The state says the processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023.

State revenue officials say electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected Kentucky refund.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)