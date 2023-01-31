Mother and boyfriend indicted in death of Ky. infant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rockcastle County grand jury indicted two people in connection to a baby’s death.

The seven-month-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten Durham and her then-boyfriend Johnathon Durbin were indicted on second-degree manslaughter and criminal abuse charges.

Both Durham and Durbin are in custody.

The infant’s cause of death has not been released.

This story is developing.

