Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk...
According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Pulaski County.

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset.

Around 4,000 gallons of milk spilled, and crews are currently on the scene trying to clean it up.

Crews say they are expected to be there for the next three to four hours.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

