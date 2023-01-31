Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning.

In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.

A semi tractor trailer jackknifed on Paris Pike heading towards Lexington. Police have shut down inbound Paris Pike while crews look to tow that truck away. pic.twitter.com/sQbmVk5YL2 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 31, 2023

Lexington police say, overall, they were called to nine noninjury crashes and five motorist assists between midnight and 8:30 Tuesday morning.

That number is significantly lower than what we saw last Friday when police received more than 90 calls for aid because of the ice on the roadways.

Overnight, crews in the city were out dropping salt on the roads to make sure that they were prepped for the winter weather and that seems to have really helped.

There were a couple of other incidents that threw a wrench into the morning commute, like a water main break on Rosemont Garden and downed powerlines along Richmond Road.

People in Lincoln County woke up to a glazing of ice but few travel problems. The ice-covered trees and a lot of cars, but not much else. It was a cold drizzle most of the morning, which led to drivers having to clear ice off cars before setting out.

Many of the roads were just wet. There wasn’t a lot of traffic out and students stayed home with an NTI day.

By mid-morning, a lot of the ice was starting to melt.

Officials say if you are heading out Tuesday, you got to make sure that you plan appropriately. Add more time, add more space, and go slowly, so you get where you’re going safely.

