Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi...
In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning.

Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday

In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.

Lexington police say, overall, they were called to nine noninjury crashes and five motorist assists between midnight and 8:30 Tuesday morning.

That number is significantly lower than what we saw last Friday when police received more than 90 calls for aid because of the ice on the roadways.

Overnight, crews in the city were out dropping salt on the roads to make sure that they were prepped for the winter weather and that seems to have really helped.

There were a couple of other incidents that threw a wrench into the morning commute, like a water main break on Rosemont Garden and downed powerlines along Richmond Road.

People in Lincoln County woke up to a glazing of ice but few travel problems. The ice-covered trees and a lot of cars, but not much else. It was a cold drizzle most of the morning, which led to drivers having to clear ice off cars before setting out.

Many of the roads were just wet. There wasn’t a lot of traffic out and students stayed home with an NTI day.

By mid-morning, a lot of the ice was starting to melt.

Officials say if you are heading out Tuesday, you got to make sure that you plan appropriately. Add more time, add more space, and go slowly, so you get where you’re going safely.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
winter
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight
School weather cancellations
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
MGN Online
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington

Latest News

Eviction cases from a Lexington apartment complex headed to court Tuesday morning.
Veridian Apartments eviction cases go before Lexington judge
According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk...
Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash
Wintry weather will continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wintry precipitation continues
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather