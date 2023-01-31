Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead

Woman missing since July floods declared dead
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead.

Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.

The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge Gary Salyers.

Federally, the Social Security Administration presumes someone is dead after they haven’t been heard from in seven years. However, in Kentucky, a judge can rule someone legally dead if that person is missing after a “catastrophic event” and “a diligent search or inquiry has been made.”

Search crews have been out as recently as the first week of January to look for Baker.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mess of a forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
winter
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight
Wintry precipitation continues
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather
School weather cancellations
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday

Latest News

An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters.
Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash
Throughout the pandemic, if you needed anything from a COVID test to a vaccine, you could go to...
Will end of COVID emergency impact cost of tests and vaccines?
WKYT has heard from some viewers in eastern Kentucky whose electric bills were between $700 to...
EKY residents experience high electric bills
The state says the processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns on Feb. 6