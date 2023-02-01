Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. After this moves away, drier and colder air settles in for the start of the first weekend of February.

This next storm is a bit farther south than the past two and will bring more nasty weather from Tennessee and southwest. Some light mix will get into the counties that border the Volunteer State overnight and early Thursday, but the models keep most of the action to our south.

The cold air keeping that system largely to our south may also cause a few flakes to fly from Lake Michigan all the way into parts of central and eastern Kentucky.

That’s a windy and cold setup for us Friday into Saturday and may drop those wind chills toward the single digits by Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend is windy and dry as temps come up a bit for Sunday. This is ahead of a couple of systems taking aim at us next week, with the first arriving with showers later Tuesday or Wednesday.

