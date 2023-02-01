From healthcare to hope: Emergency room staff works to get fire victim back on his feet

Gary Frank, right, is now settling into his new home thanks to the Emergency Department staff at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When 82-year-old Gary Frank lost everything in a house fire, he never expected a visit to the hospital to open so many new doors.

Frank’s Prestonsburg home caught fire after an issue with his wood-burning stove, taking with it all of his personal belongings.

He was able to save his dog Tate but ended up getting burned in the process. Those burns landed him in the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center Emergency Department.

There, the staff grew to love Frank. His nurses said he was a light to them, even as he went through so much personal darkness.

“He did not expect anything from us,” said Director of Emergency Services Susan Kendrick. “I needed him to give me a little hope again.”

As he worked to get on the mend medically, the staff worked to get him back on his feet. With Facebook posts and online fundraisers, they were able to bring in enough help to find him an apartment, furniture, clothing, and more.

“Three days later, he has everything he needs and more,” said Paige Hatfield, RN. “And it’s all because of the love of a little community.”

The nurses say it is part of their calling to go above and beyond.

“Being a nurse is hugging somebody when they’ve lost everything they had,” said Kendrick. “And telling them how sorry you are- and not that it’s gonna be okay, because they don’t know that.”

Frank said he has never received so much support and love and he hopes it will show the world something he has lived by: compassion matters.

“I can never thank you enough for what you do for me. But I’ll tell you this: I’m never gonna stop motivating people. Because that’s what you’re doing to me,” he said.

Kendrick said the whole process was a breath of fresh air for the department, proving that their work flows far outside of the hospital walls.

“My husband always says, ‘You can’t save the world.’ I said, ‘One person at a time,’” said Kendrick.

