Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.

KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville.

On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 (859-623-2404).

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.