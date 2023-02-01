Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us won’t have to deal with this next round of wintry precipitation.

Another quick round of wintry weather will move through the region early on Thursday morning. Only a few counties will end up seeing some precipitation with this round. It looks like it aligns along the Hal Rogers Parkway and points to the south. This might spill over a little more to the north but the best chance is closer to the Tennessee border.

After that round ends, we are looking dry for several days. A cold front will move through on Friday and knock temperatures back down. You’ll see lows fall into the teens and highs only in the 20s. This happens on Friday.

By the end of the weekend, highs will be back in the 40s and above normal. It gets even warmer next week with highs in the 50s.

Take care of each other!

