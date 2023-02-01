Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show sets sail this weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If the cold weather has you dreaming of spending time outdoors this summer, you’re not alone.

This weekend, you have a chance to get ready for outdoor activities at the Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show.

Vendors have started setting up at the Central Bank Center before the show kicks off this weekend.

You’ll have a chance to see boats, campers, fishing gear and everything you need to spend your summer in style.

Vendors we talked with say they’re happy to be back after being gone for the past few years.

“It’s just kind of a celebration of life, kind of getting back to normal,” said David Oliver with Pittsburg Marine. “Let’s go fishing, pontooning. Let’s get back out and enjoy the outdoors and meet all our friends that come in every year to the show.”

You can get tickets right now here.

WKYT is a proud sponsor of this year’s show and you may even see a few members of the WKYT team during your visit

The event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.