Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show sets sail this weekend in Lexington

If the cold weather has you dreaming of spending time outdoors this summer, you’re not alone....
If the cold weather has you dreaming of spending time outdoors this summer, you’re not alone. (File image from the 2020 Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation show)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If the cold weather has you dreaming of spending time outdoors this summer, you’re not alone.

This weekend, you have a chance to get ready for outdoor activities at the Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show.

Vendors have started setting up at the Central Bank Center before the show kicks off this weekend.

You’ll have a chance to see boats, campers, fishing gear and everything you need to spend your summer in style.

Vendors we talked with say they’re happy to be back after being gone for the past few years.

“It’s just kind of a celebration of life, kind of getting back to normal,” said David Oliver with Pittsburg Marine. “Let’s go fishing, pontooning. Let’s get back out and enjoy the outdoors and meet all our friends that come in every year to the show.”

You can get tickets right now here.

WKYT is a proud sponsor of this year’s show and you may even see a few members of the WKYT team during your visit

The event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
Wintry precipitation continues
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather
“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I...
‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Ky. man hits top prize on scratch-off ticket
School weather cancellations
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather

Latest News

Corrections, police, fire and government employees are all involved.
Pay raises approved for police, fire, corrections in Lexington
Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands.
Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes
34-year-old Michael Byrd of Lexington was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for...
Lexington man sentenced for conspiring to traffic fluorofentanyl
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash