Lexington man sentenced for conspiring to traffic fluorofentanyl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced to decades in prison for drug trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Byrd of Lexington was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fluorofentanyl and possession with intent to distribute.

Byrd was charged in a second superseding indictment, along with 22-year-old Je’Von Byrd and 27-year-old Savannah Asberry.

Michael Byrd pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to distribute the drugs, from January 2021 to May 2022, in Fayette County.

During the investigation, large quantities of illegal drugs were seized, following searches of a vehicle and Lexington residence – as well as from items collected from a foot pursuit, where a police canine overdosed from exposure to drugs.

At his sentencing hearing, the Court determined that Michael Byrd’s role in the conspiracy involved more than 4.6 kilograms of fluorofentanyl, as well as enhancements for firearm possession and maintaining a premises for drug distribution.

Michael Byrd had previously been convicted in Louisville, of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, wanton endangerment, and first-degree fleeing or evading police, in 2008, and of being convicted felon in possession of a handgun, in 2017.

Michael Byrd pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2022.

Under federal law, Michael Byrd must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.

Asberry pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November 2022, to 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Je’Von Byrd has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24, 2023.

