Pay raises approved for police, fire, corrections in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many public safety employees in Lexington are getting raises.

Corrections, police, fire and government employees are all involved.

Like other cities across the country, Lexington has had trouble recruiting and retaining officers. The goal of these raises is to make salaries more competitive and improve the retention of quality employees.

The Urban County Council gave corrections officers a $7,500 annual raise.

In the Fayette County Community Corrections Center, these raises are considered a game changer.

“We believe that it’s going to be the catalyst of a new and aggressive recruiting campaign here at the division,” said Chief of Community Corrections Scott Colvin.

Colvin says the starting salary for corrections will be $50,000 a year, plus a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

Over the last few months, the city has been working with these public safety entities to come to a consensus on how to address their vacancies, retention and recruitment numbers.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback, especially with current employees on the retention side,” said Lexing Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong. “We’ve seen it increase in the number of individuals applying for the positions that are currently vacant because, as you know, those numbers have been a huge concern in public safety.”

At the Corrections Center, they have received four new applicants overnight, a sign that they are headed in the right direction.

“Our training is the best in the state,” Colvin said. “So we will 100% train you up to do this job and do it, well, and become a part of our family here at the division.”

The estimated cost of these raises is $17 million a year, and the Mayor and city officials continue to say that safety is the top priority in the city.

The Council has set aside $26 million in funding to help with a portion of the cost for several years and to allow for revenue growth.

