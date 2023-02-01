Road crews prepare for another round of winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews were out Tuesday night working to make sure the roads stay safe for anyone who has to be out.

Crews were out all day Tuesday and will be all night. They are working 12-hour shifts to make sure they are monitoring the roadways at all times.

Amber Hale with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District eight says Tuesday’s crews worked all day spot-treating roads that needed it from last night’s wintry mix.

Hale says the next crew will begin their shift at midnight and be out all night.

With rain in the forecast, she said the pre-treating they did do is what’s left over from what they put out Tuesday.

Hale had a message for drivers who have to be out for the morning commute.

“You know, give yourself plenty of time. We know that there’s something coming tonight; we just don’t know how much or how bad it’ll get. Expect the unexpected. The black ice and the freezing rain is harder to see. You don’t see it like you see now,” said Hale. “And slow down and just be prepared.

Hale also urges drivers to not be out unless they have to. She says the less traffic they have on the roads, the better it is for crews to treat the roads without any trouble.

