Seniors help Kentucky pull away for 75-66 win over Ole Miss

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Antonio Reeves came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky pulled away for a 75-66 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Reeves sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and made all five of his free throws for the Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 Southeastern Conference).

Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season. Jacob Toppin pitched in with 18 points and four assists. Freshman Amaree Abram finished with 17 points to lead the Rebels (9-13, 1-8), who have lost four straight.

Kentucky improves to 6-3 in SEC play. The Wildcats host Florida Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

