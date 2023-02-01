Shooting under investigation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Devonport Drive, between Alexandria Drive and Village Drive, around 11 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to UK Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time, and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

