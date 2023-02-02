Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Wind Chills Move In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A glancing blow of snow hit far southeastern Kentucky this morning and now comes the coldest wind chills since Christmas. The cold winds blowing later tonight and Friday may even spit out a few snowflakes to kick off the first weekend of February.

With cold northwest winds coming into the region tonight and Friday, we may very well see a few snow showers and flurries into central and eastern Kentucky.

Wind chills may reach the single digits Friday morning and then again Saturday morning as we get into the southern edge of a very cold air mass to the north. That moves away quickly late Saturday as winds turn southwesterly and crank. Gusts of 40mph or higher will be possible.

Temps surge on this southwest wind into early next week before a weak front moves in by late Tuesday. That really won’t knock the temps down much. If anything, they may shoot up later next week as a ridge builds in for a day or two.

