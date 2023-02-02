Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Wind Chills Move In

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A glancing blow of snow hit far southeastern Kentucky this morning and now comes the coldest wind chills since Christmas. The cold winds blowing later tonight and Friday may even spit out a few snowflakes to kick off the first weekend of February.

With cold northwest winds coming into the region tonight and Friday, we may very well see a few snow showers and flurries into central and eastern Kentucky.

Wind chills may reach the single digits Friday morning and then again Saturday morning as we get into the southern edge of a very cold air mass to the north. That moves away quickly late Saturday as winds turn southwesterly and crank. Gusts of 40mph or higher will be possible.

Temps surge on this southwest wind into early next week before a weak front moves in by late Tuesday. That really won’t knock the temps down much. If anything, they may shoot up later next week as a ridge builds in for a day or two.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

Latest News

Cold air will invade on Friday morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Mild air invades for next week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the wintry weather
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow
The best chance is in southern Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast