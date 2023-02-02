Frustrations grow as issues continue on Lexington road

Crews have been working to repair the break on Rosemont Garden at Southland Drive since Monday.(MGN Online)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frustrations are growing along a Lexington street shut down for a third night after a water main break.

The work will continue through Friday.

Homeowners in the Rosemont Garden area are sharing their frustrations. As they say, the recent water main break is not the first of their problems.

“All day long. All night long. I wake up early, at 5 in the morning, to take care of our son, and all morning long, I just hear vehicles, dump trucks, everything, just flying by here. It’s super loud,” said Doug Piercy, who lives on Rosemont Garden.

For the past few weeks, Piercy, his wife and their four-month-old son have dealt with non-stop construction on their street.

Crews started on the water lines, then moved on to the gas.

Before that, in July of 2022, the same area had a large water main break that caused flooding to three properties.

Then Tuesday night, a 16-inch water main broke at Rosemont Garden at Southland Drive.

“It’s been a disaster,” Piercy said. “I mean, our yard now has cones everywhere and holes in the sidewalks. Before this construction started, it was a very quiet neighborhood. Very enjoyable to walk around, especially with our kid and dogs. We were able to walk around everywhere and enjoy it. Now we don’t even want to go outside anymore.”

Piercy says they, fortunately, didn’t lose their water service after the most recent water main break, but 1500 Windstream customers did.

“We have to walk down the road, and now, with the construction on Rosemont and Southland, now we can’t even walk on the road because the detour is coming our way.”

A Windstream spokesperson tells us the majority of customers should have their services restored by tonight and the rest by tomorrow afternoon.

According to Windstream, the water main break led to a copper cable breaking. A spokesperson says they will continue working until all customers are back in service.

