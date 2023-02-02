Good Question: What are some ways to reduce the cost of veterinarian care?

Emergency veterinarian care can seem expensive, but there are steps pet owners can take to...
Emergency veterinarian care can seem expensive, but there are steps pet owners can take to lessen the cost.(Cordell Wright)
By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency veterinarian care can seem expensive, but there are steps pet owners can take to lessen the cost.

Today’s Good Question, what are some ways pet owners can reduce the cost of veterinarian care? This is a response to yesterday’s question that was posted on our website.

It explained that there are no regulations when it comes to the pricing of emergency veterinarian care. We had several veterinarians email us to say they felt like that discussion required more context.

They told us there are several ways pet owners can reduce expenses and prepare for an emergency, like pet insurance, having a good relationship with a general practice veterinarian, and saving specifically for pet expenses.

They also said there isn’t a lot of profit margin in veterinarian care.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, physicians and surgeons made an average of $208,000 dollars per year, while veterinarians averaged just over $100,000.

They told me most of the cost of care goes back into running the business.

We also wanted to make it clear that while there is a grievance process with the Board of Veterinary Examiners, it is only for cases of unprofessional or illegal practices, not for concerns about billing.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

Latest News

University president Eli Capilouto announced this week that he’s appointed a search committee...
UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
WATCH | UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
This still image from video shot in 2007 shows the clock inside the execution chamber at...
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?
The meeting is the first formal step in a months-long process for school leaders to assess...
FCPS leaders holding public meeting to discuss school safety