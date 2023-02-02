Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -After this latest batch of southern/southeastern Kentucky snow wraps up, we are dry for a few days.

We haven’t had a major system run through the area but we have had plenty of small ones bring some wintry weather to the region. The next chance we have for a few flakes will come with the passing of a cold front on Friday. This front means business in regard to the air temperature. Most of us will not get out of the 20s for daytime highs. Factor in some wind and those numbers will drop to the single digits early Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Colder air will ease up by Saturday afternoon. Expect a run above average for this time of year. All it takes to reach that level will be hitting the mid-40s and I think we’ll definitely do that.

An even warmer push of air will be around here on Sunday and continue through the new work week. During that time, temperatures will reach the 50s and you might even see a 60-degree reading.

