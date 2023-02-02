Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend.

The annual WKYT Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway.

This year’s event, which is being held at the newly renovated Central Bank Center, marks the first time the show has been held since the pandemic hit.

“With the new convention center, we were able to expand the show itself to a hundred thousand square feet of space,” said Laura Alexander, assistant general manager at Central Bank Center. “You have got the really tall ceilings, you are able to accommodate a lot of those larger vehicles, larger boats, larger RV’s, and again that’s what is really coming and attracting the attendance here is that kind of space.”

The vastness of the new space does not go unnoticed by vendors.

“With the new building, the space is a lot larger. We have more space in the booth itself to move around. The customers are able to get on the boats easier than they were the last time,” said Amber Baldwin, boat vendor.

The Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show hasn’t been held since COVID-19 hit, so many vendors are excited to showcase their products in person and spend time with consumers and other vendors alike.

“So, economically, it is very very important because everybody can come to one spot, see all different kinds of stuff, boats, RVs, golf, carts, everything, in one space, one big space,” Baldwin said.

While people from all over Kentucky have come to showcase their products, Central Bank Center got to showcase its venue as well.

You can get tickets right now here.

WKYT is a proud sponsor of this year’s show and you may even see a few members of the WKYT team during your visit.

The event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.