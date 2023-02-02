Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington

This weekend, you have a chance to get ready for outdoor activities at the Kentucky Sport, Boat...
This weekend, you have a chance to get ready for outdoor activities at the Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show.(WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore and Brian Milam
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend.

The annual WKYT Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway.

This year’s event, which is being held at the newly renovated Central Bank Center, marks the first time the show has been held since the pandemic hit.

“With the new convention center, we were able to expand the show itself to a hundred thousand square feet of space,” said Laura Alexander, assistant general manager at Central Bank Center. “You have got the really tall ceilings, you are able to accommodate a lot of those larger vehicles, larger boats, larger RV’s, and again that’s what is really coming and attracting the attendance here is that kind of space.”

The vastness of the new space does not go unnoticed by vendors.

“With the new building, the space is a lot larger. We have more space in the booth itself to move around. The customers are able to get on the boats easier than they were the last time,” said Amber Baldwin, boat vendor.

The Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show hasn’t been held since COVID-19 hit, so many vendors are excited to showcase their products in person and spend time with consumers and other vendors alike.

“So, economically, it is very very important because everybody can come to one spot, see all different kinds of stuff, boats, RVs, golf, carts, everything, in one space, one big space,” Baldwin said.

While people from all over Kentucky have come to showcase their products, Central Bank Center got to showcase its venue as well.

You can get tickets right now here.

WKYT is a proud sponsor of this year’s show and you may even see a few members of the WKYT team during your visit.

The event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

Latest News

Garrett Morgan Park in Claysville contains several signs that help visitors better understand...
Garrett Morgan’s Hometown seeking to erect statue of Ky.-born scientist
Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. Nearly five...
Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting
FCPS leaders holding public meeting to discuss school safety
WATCH | FCPS leaders holding public meeting to discuss school safety
Reward offered for tips leading to arrests in incident that led to officer firing gun
WATCH | Reward offered for tips leading to arrests in incident that led to officer firing gun