Ky. elementary school students sending Valentine’s Day cards to soldiers overseas
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at a Madison County elementary school are collecting Valentine’s Day cards, not to exchange among one another, but to mail out to a loved one halfway around the world.

Inside Madison County’s Silver Creek Elementary, you will find Alvera Perman’s Valentine’s Day project filled with a lot of love, love for country.

The love cards won’t be shared with the class.

This project means a lot to one of the students. Ty Pegram’s dad Matt is in the navy serving in the middle east. The entire school is making Valentine’s Day cards and sending food to matt and his unit overseas.

Mrs. Perman thought Valentine’s Day would be the perfect time for the entire school to show it’s appreciation.

“It can’t help but warm his heart and the other soldier’s hearts to know that somebody halfway around the world still cares,” said Mrs. Perman.

And this sweet care package comes with a letter from Ty to his dad.

Hi Dad,

I really miss you and I really wish you were here right now.

I just wanted to write you a letter.

Your son, ty Pegram.

Ty

Soon, Matt and his unit will feel the love all the way from the middle east.

If you would like to add a card or non-perishable items to Matt Pegram and his unit, you still have time.

Silver Creek Elementary in Berea will take donations until the end of the week so that the items can be shipped out and received by Valentine’s Day.

