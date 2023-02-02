Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.

Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation.

They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home.

Officers found him and pulled him over. They say Evridge refused to get out and told an officer to shoot him before taking off.

Danville police say Evridge led officers on a chase through Garrard and Jessamine counties before crashing his car in Lexington on Terrace View.

They say Evridge tried to run away, but Lexington police arrested him on Hill Rise Court.

Evridge is facing a list of charges, including assault, fleeing police and wanton endangerment.

