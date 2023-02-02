Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County.

Investigators say that 20-year-old Talbert Noble of Jackson was driving an off-road motorcycle and pulled into the path of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that hit him. Noble was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, but troopers say no helmet was in use at the time of the crash.

