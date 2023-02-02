Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington.

Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:

Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be...
Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.(Lexington Police Dept.)

The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road.

The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed over a mailbag, which had a key inside, and the suspect ran off.

Officers later found the mailbag nearby but not the key.

Police set up a perimeter but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

Latest News

Garrett Morgan Park in Claysville contains several signs that help visitors better understand...
Garrett Morgan’s Hometown seeking to erect statue of Ky.-born scientist
Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. Nearly five...
Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting
This weekend, you have a chance to get ready for outdoor activities at the Kentucky Sport, Boat...
Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington
Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting
WATCH | Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting