Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington.

Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. (Lexington Police Dept.)

The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road.

The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed over a mailbag, which had a key inside, and the suspect ran off.

Officers later found the mailbag nearby but not the key.

Police set up a perimeter but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

