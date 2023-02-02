Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington.
Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:
The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road.
The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed over a mailbag, which had a key inside, and the suspect ran off.
Officers later found the mailbag nearby but not the key.
Police set up a perimeter but couldn’t find the suspect.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
