Reward offered for tips leading to arrests in incident that led to officer firing gun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reward is now being in the search for two suspects in an incident that led to a Lexington police officer firing their gun.

Police say in the early morning hours of January 22 two men were spotted breaking into vehicles in the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard.

When an officer arrived, the suspects drove off, nearly hitting the officer, who fired his weapon at the vehicle.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,500 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

