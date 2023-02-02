Reward offered for tips leading to arrests in incident that led to officer firing gun

A reward is now being in the search for two suspects in an incident that led to a Lexington...
A reward is now being in the search for two suspects in an incident that led to a Lexington police officer firing their gun.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reward is now being in the search for two suspects in an incident that led to a Lexington police officer firing their gun.

Police say in the early morning hours of January 22 two men were spotted breaking into vehicles in the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard.

When an officer arrived, the suspects drove off, nearly hitting the officer, who fired his weapon at the vehicle.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,500 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

Latest News

University president Eli Capilouto announced this week that he’s appointed a search committee...
UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
WATCH | UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
This still image from video shot in 2007 shows the clock inside the execution chamber at...
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?
The meeting is the first formal step in a months-long process for school leaders to assess...
FCPS leaders holding public meeting to discuss school safety