UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare is beginning a national search for a new leader.

University president Eli Capilouto announced this week that he’s appointed a search committee made up of some key campus leaders.

Dr. Mark Newman led UK HealthCare for five years until recently.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says it’s not often a role like this becomes available.

“It’s a destination position I think, and, fortunately, we’ve been a place where we’ve had outstanding people in this role and it doesn’t come open too often,” Blanton said.

The hospital and its associated network of providers and clinics statewide are under interim leadership for now.

