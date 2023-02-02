UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader

Dr. Mark Newman led UK HealthCare for five years until recently.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare is beginning a national search for a new leader.

University president Eli Capilouto announced this week that he’s appointed a search committee made up of some key campus leaders.

Dr. Mark Newman led UK HealthCare for five years until recently.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says it’s not often a role like this becomes available.

“It’s a destination position I think, and, fortunately, we’ve been a place where we’ve had outstanding people in this role and it doesn’t come open too often,” Blanton said.

The hospital and its associated network of providers and clinics statewide are under interim leadership for now.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

Latest News

UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
WATCH | UK HealthCare begins national search for new leader
This still image from video shot in 2007 shows the clock inside the execution chamber at...
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?
The meeting is the first formal step in a months-long process for school leaders to assess...
FCPS leaders holding public meeting to discuss school safety
A group of lawmakers is calling for a change in leadership within Kentucky’s juvenile justice...
Lawmakers calling for leadership change within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system