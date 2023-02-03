$50,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspect in mail carrier robbery

The reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
The reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.(U.S. Postal Inspection Service)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington.

The reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:

Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be...
Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.(Lexington Police Dept.)

The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road.

The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed over a mailbag, which had a key inside, and the suspect ran off.

Officers later found the mailbag nearby but not the key.

Police set up a perimeter but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be...
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Ares Asher
Missing Harlan Co. girl found

Latest News

FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
President Joe Biden has set a date of May 11 for the COVID-19 emergency declaration to end,...
Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
WATCH | Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag as they were...
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school