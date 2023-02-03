Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate

FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident.”(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The running mate of a Kentucky gubernatorial candidate says her Facebook account was hacked after videos of child pornography were uploaded from her account.

Wesley Swafford Deters is the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, who responded to the situation in a video posted Thursday morning on YouTube.

Eric Deters called what happened “some of the most despicable conduct you will ever hear about.” He said someone hacked the personal Facebook account of Swafford Deters, posted the material and then locked her out.

FBI Louisville says they are aware of the situation and are “evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident.”

This is a developing story.

