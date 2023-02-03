Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather creating a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, throughout the weekend, as highs warm to the 50s by Sunday. Expect a wild wind, with the wildest wind, on Sunday.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday as highs warm to the middle 60s. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

