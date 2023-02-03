Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating stolen trailer filled with thousands in donations

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a trailer they say was stolen at Southland Christian Church.

The trailer belongs to Pine Missions, a church in Pine Ridge.

“They parked a 16-foot black trailer at Southland Christian this week and what happens is Southland loads it with donations and Pine Ridge, who’s out of eastern Kentucky, they come and pick it up and they take it back,” said Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Grimes.

Inside the trailer is tens of thousands of dollars worth of donations.

“There were washers and dryers, there was bedding, lots and lots of clothing for everyone, just essential things to provide to the citizens of eastern Kentucky,” said Grimes.

Now, the sheriff’s office is doing what they can so those donations can make it to eastern Kentucky.

“We are currently looking at different camera systems. We’re checking areas, but the best description I can give you is a 16-foot dual-axel trailer. Enclosed black,” said Grimes. ”C’mon, people. This is going back to the community. Back to people who are in need.”

Grimes says this is considered a felony theft. The trailer itself is worth several thousand dollars, along with the donations.

Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-885-4139.

