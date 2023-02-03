Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A warmer stretch of weather is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll move through another cold day and then the warm-up begins.

Most of us will not get out of the 20s for highs on Friday. That colder air will be joined by some gusty winds. You throw those gusty winds in with the colder air temperatures and wind chill readings will remain in the teens.

This run with the snow and cold will end for several days. You should see highs surge above normal on Saturday but it gets even warmer by Sunday. Highs hovering in the 50s will become pretty common for a few days. I even think that we’ll hit 60 by Tuesday.

Rain chances will increase on Tuesday. Those showers will be apart of another change in the pattern.

Take care of each other!

