Kentucky Newsmakers 2/5: Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and 2023 president Kelly Nisbet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and 2023 president Kelly Nisbet.

Spring is on the horizon, and many home buyers and sellers see that as a great time to get moving.

Bluegrass Realtors represents more than 4,000 realtors in 30 counties of central and eastern Kentucky. Their latest reports show median home prices have hit an all-time high at $240,000.

Overall, sales were at $4.2 billion dollars last year. That’s down just slightly from $4.4 billion from the record set in 2021.

Inventory is up some and houses are sitting on the market just a little longer.

How are higher interest rates impacting things? And what home trends are buyers looking for out there?

