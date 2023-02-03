Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lexington early Friday morning.

It happened on Nicholasville Road at Arcadia Park around 1:20 a.m.

Police say a man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Nicholasville Road when he wrecked head-on into a van.

The van caught fire, but crews were able to put it out before it spread.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say he will be charged with DUI.

No one else was hurt.

Nicholasville Road was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

It has since reopened.

