Part of major road shut down in Floyd County due to trooper involved shooting

U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.(Buddy Forbes)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Floyd County.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office say U.S. 23 is closed between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen.

Traffic is being re-routed along alternate Route 1428.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT the road is going to be closed for some time and he called it a “law enforcement-related incident”. Kentucky State Police confirmed the incident is a trooper-involved shooting.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag as they were...
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be...
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Brittany Feeback
Missing Grant Co. woman found safe

Latest News

Noted poet and author Frank X. Walker owns the display that puts an emphasis on women of color...
Lyric Theatre exhibit highlights superheroes of color
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a trailer they say was stolen...
Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating stolen trailer filled with thousands in donations
New distillery coming to Woodford County
WATCH | New distillery coming to Woodford County
Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
WATCH | Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration