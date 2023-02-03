Part of major road shut down in Floyd County due to trooper involved shooting

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Floyd County.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office say U.S. 23 is closed between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen.

Traffic is being re-routed along alternate Route 1428.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT the road is going to be closed for some time and he called it a “law enforcement-related incident”. Kentucky State Police confirmed the incident is a trooper-involved shooting.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.