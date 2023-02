HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harlan County girl has been located.

Kentucky State Police asked for assistance locating eight-year-old Ares Asher.

They say she walked away from her residence on Asher St. in Harlan County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.

KSP says the missing girl was located about one mile from her home.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.