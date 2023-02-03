Police asking for help in search for missing Grant Co. woman

KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of...
KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant County.(Justin Feeback)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman.

KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant County.

Feeback is described as being around 5′6″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has “Hunter” tattooed on her right forearm.

Feeback’s family says she has ties to Cynthiana, Carlisle and Paris.

Anyone with information is being asked to call The Kentucky State Guardianship Office at 859-371-7182.

poster provided by Feeback's family.
poster provided by Feeback's family.(Justin Feeback)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of us will not see any flakes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday.
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

Latest News

Ares Asher
Missing Harlan Co. girl found
The House and Senate Committees on Natural Resources and Energy met jointly on Thursday trying...
Ky. lawmakers question utility companies on rolling blackouts
Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be...
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
Garrett Morgan Park in Claysville contains several signs that help visitors better understand...
Garrett Morgan’s Hometown seeking to erect statue of Ky.-born scientist