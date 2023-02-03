Police asking for help in search for missing Grant Co. woman

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman.

KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant County.

Feeback is described as being around 5′6″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has “Hunter” tattooed on her right forearm.

Feeback’s family says she has ties to Cynthiana, Carlisle and Paris.

Anyone with information is being asked to call The Kentucky State Guardianship Office at 859-371-7182.

poster provided by Feeback's family. (Justin Feeback)

