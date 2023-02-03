Stellar defensive effort leads Morehead State past Tennessee Tech 64-45

MOREHEAD, KY --The Morehead State men’s basketball team held Tennessee Tech to just 16 percent from 3-point range and just 45 points overall on the way to a 64-45 win against the Golden Eagles at home Thursday.MSU’s defensive effort led to the fewest points allowed to a Division I opponent since Feb. 11, 2012, when that Eagles’ team beat Eastern Kentucky 58-45.

The Eagles (15-9, 8-3 OVC) had three players score in double figures, led by Mark Freeman, who had 18 points, five assists, and two steals. Jake Wolfe added 13 points, and Alex Gross helped out with 10 points and four blocks. Drew Thelwell registered a team-high six assists.

Morehead State collected 36 rebounds in Thursday’s game compared to Tennessee Tech’s 25, led by a season-high seven boards from LJ Bryan.

Morehead State forced 16 Tennessee Tech turnovers, and the Eagles turned those takeaways into 21 points on the offensive end of the floor. Kalil Thomas’ two steals led the way for Morehead State.

MSU takes to the road to face Southern Indiana on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

