Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand their work with free-roaming horses

Appalachian Horse Project
Appalachian Horse Project(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Horse Project has made a mission of caring for free-roaming horses over the years.

“Any time our vehicles pull up, they know they’re about to get snacks, but most of them that we do feed frequently, they have learned to come up and they do enjoy attention from people,” Appalachian Horse Project Executive Director Shauneece Brandenburg said.

That attention includes regular visits from veterinarians. APH works with vets to provide the horses with healthy minerals and other necessities.

“We have vaccinated several of these free roaming horses. We also had some vets that volunteered their time to go out to a lot of people in the flooded areas to vaccinate their horses on their farms as well,” Shauneece Brandenburg said.

After the July flood, Appalachian Horse Project took the initiative to expand beyond just wild horses and use their resources to help everyone.

“With the flood, we felt like we really needed to support all the horse owners in these communities,” Brandenburg said.

The free-roaming horses can be seen in nine different counties. Brandenburg recommended calling local animal control any time a horse is on the roads or trapped somewhere.

