‘A Christmas Story’ actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83

FILE - Dillon earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in "Close...
FILE - Dillon earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."(GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83, according to her obituary.

Dillon played Ralphie’s mother in “A Christmas Story.”

She earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Her other nomination was for her portrayal of Teresa in “Absence of Malice.”

Dillon also earned a Tony nomination in 1963 for her performance as Honey in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag as they were...
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Head-on crash on Nicholasville Road Friday Morning
Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Brittany Feeback
Missing Grant Co. woman found safe

Latest News

More than 30 fire departments from three states responded to a large fire and train derailment...
Ohio train derailment causes fire, home evacuations
More than 30 fire departments from three states responded to a large fire and train derailment...
Drone video shows Ohio train derailment
Over 160 reports of suspicious activity, vandalism, sabotage and physical attacks on power...
Power grid attacks show system vulnerability
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment.
Mayor orders evacuations after Ohio train derailment