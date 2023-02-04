Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad.

Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September.

In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.

In a speech recorded by KET on Friday, Craft reveals who she was missing at the table.

“I have a child that’s called to addiction. She’s now an adult. I thank God every day that this child made it through,” Craft said. “I have lived this, and I have done my homework.”

Craft isn’t the only candidate campaigning on drug addiction in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also touting his fight to combat the opioid epidemic.

