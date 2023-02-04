FCPS Hosts 38th Annual Kentucky American Water Science Fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) hosted the 38th annual Kentucky American Water Science Fair at Frederick Douglass High School. This year around 500 participants, from grades four through twelve, got to show off their science projects.

“Our goal in science education isn’t to make every kid a scientist or an engineer,” said FCPS Science Instructional Specialist David Helm. “We can’t have a world full of scientists and engineers, there would be too many of us. But, we do want kids to learn how to make sense of the world around them; to be good problem solvers and good critical thinkers.”

Projects ranged from bananas to bismuth, and the students were eager to share about what they learned.

“We used a dye called trypan blue,” said Southern Middle School participant Ryan Murphy while showcasing his project. “If the cell was dead, then there would be an opening in the membrane, so the dye would go into the membrane and would dye it blue.”

While the event is fun for all students, it is a judged event. The judges say that each year they are always impressed with the students.

“It’s amazing the creativity and the new things you see every year,” said Patti Works, one of the judges at the event. “You would think after time you’d have seen all the ideas come down the pike; it’s amazing.”

Along with presenting their projects, the students also got the opportunity to engage with local agencies to learn about things like chemistry, plants, and many different animals. A day full of new experiences for many of the students, and an opportunity to showcase their hard work, creativity and learning.

