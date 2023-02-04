Jason Lindsey’s forecast

Tracking Wild Wind for Sunday
Tracking pesky clouds and a wild wind as we end the weekend. Expect a sustained wind, from the SW, at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, on Sunday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning, by next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

