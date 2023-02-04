Jason Lindsey’s forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking pesky clouds and a wild wind as we end the weekend. Expect a sustained wind, from the SW, at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, on Sunday.

Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning, by next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.