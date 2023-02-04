Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, a juvenile was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.

According to officials, the juvenile was not involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

