Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office says parts of U.S. 23 were closed after an officer-involved...
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says parts of U.S. 23 were closed after an officer-involved shooting.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County on Friday.

Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall says 65-year-old Glenn Edward Bays of Harold was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. after the shooting along U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg.

Kentucky State Police troopers initially responded to the shooting around 3 p.m.

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that a trooper was trying to find a vehicle as part of a domestic violence situation. The trooper stopped the car, where the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the driver and fired his agency issued gun, hitting the man driving the car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team continues to investigate the incident.

To read up on previous coverage, click here.

