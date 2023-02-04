Suspect arrested in connection with abduction, rape cold cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with three cold case abductions and sexual assaults.

52-year-old George Wayne Alridge was arrested Friday and charged in connection with three sexual assault cases that occurred between 2009 to 2016, in which the female victim was abducted before being sexually assaulted.

Detectives have connected the victims to identify the suspect using DNA technology.

Aldridge is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

His charges include:

Three counts of Kidnapping

Two counts of 1st degree Rape

Two counts of 1st degree Sexual Abuse

Two counts of 1st degree Sodomy

One count of 1st degree Wanton Endangerment

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.