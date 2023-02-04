Suspect arrested in connection with abduction, rape cold cases

Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with three cold case abductions and sexual assaults.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with three cold case abductions and sexual assaults.

52-year-old George Wayne Alridge was arrested Friday and charged in connection with three sexual assault cases that occurred between 2009 to 2016, in which the female victim was abducted before being sexually assaulted.

Detectives have connected the victims to identify the suspect using DNA technology.

Aldridge is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

His charges include:

  • Three counts of Kidnapping
  • Two counts of 1st degree Rape
  • Two counts of 1st degree Sexual Abuse
  • Two counts of 1st degree Sodomy
  • One count of 1st degree Wanton Endangerment

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

